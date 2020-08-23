After 15 Truck Fires Since June 1, Rumpke Reminds Customers About Hazards

Rumpke, the regional waste-hauling service moving its operations to Covington, has seen fifteen fires in its garbage trucks since June 1.

The company believes the reason is property owners placing dangerous and combustible items in their trash and recycling containers, a news release from the City of Covington said.

"It's clearly a problem that people don't know what can or can't go into their trash cans," said Molly Yeager, corporate communications manager for Rumpke Waste & Recycling. "It definitely has repercussions."

All the fires happened in the load areas of the trucks but the concern extends beyond the vehicles. In 2012, fires caused by prohibited items destroyed Rumpke's recycling and caused severe damage at the site last October, shutting it down for a few days.

Among the list of prohibited items area:

Batteries.

Propane tanks.

Charcoal or fireplace embers.

Pool chemicals.

Cleaning products.

Full aerosol cans.

Paint.

Combustible or hazardous materials.

"If you see the 'flammable' symbol on the container, that's your sign right there that it doesn't belong in the trash can," Yeager said.

Yeager said the fires have become more frequent with the amount of trash increasing during the pandemic.

City of Covington Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator Sheila Fields said that there are several options to safely dispose of the hazardous waste produced in households.

She advised residents to check out the Northern Kentucky Household Hazardous Waste Action Coalition website for more information about disposal methods here, and to mark their calendars for hazardous waste collection event scheduled for Nov. 7. Information on that event can be here.

"With just a little effort, people can get rid of potentially dangerous stuff in ways that protect the environment and people's health and safety," Fields said.

-Staff report