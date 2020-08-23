Corinth Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Transporting Child Pornograhy

A Corinth man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to transporting child pornography.

Robert Stanton Sexton, 28, appeared in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Friday.

According Sexton's guilty plea agreement, he admitted that on October 3, 2018, he used his online Tumblr account to upload approximately seven video files depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

When interviewed at his home by investigators, Sexton admitted to viewing, downloading, and transporting child pornography.

He also admitted that his mobile phone contained child pornography, including approximately twenty nude images of an underage girl with whom he had exchanged text messages.

Sexton also stated that he sent nude images of himself to that young girl via text messages.

He pleaded guilty in May.

Under federal law, Sexton must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence. He will be on supervised federal probation for 25 years when he is released.

The investigation was directed by Homeland Security Investigations and Kentucky State Police.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

-Staff report