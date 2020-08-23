COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday & Sunday in Kentucky

Saturday and Sunday saw another 1,281 positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, an amount that Governor Andy Beshear said reflects that the state is in a plateau in terms of cases, but not yet in a decline.

Beshear continued to emphasize over the weekend the number of cases involving children under the age of 18.

189 such cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

17 newly confirmed deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 881 since the pandemic began.

Kentucky has seen a total of 43,529 total confirmed positive cases.

“We remain in a plateau with our number of new cases, which is positive, but we have to see those numbers steadily decline,” Beshear said. “All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down.”

“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” the governor said.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some data is unavailable until Monday.

“The mask mandate, group restriction to ten or less and other steps implemented in July have made a positive impact,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Based on the number of new cases, Kentucky concludes this week at the end of a new and elevated four-week plateau.”

“While this is good news, we remain in a difficult place and Kentucky could quickly begin a rapid escalation."

“These are difficult times without simple solutions,” said Stack. “Through their actions, local leaders have an obligation to keep the virus under control to reduce the risk of medical harm to their students, staff, and larger communities."

