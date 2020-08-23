Ludlow Schools Prepare for Delayed Reopening

Ludlow Independent Schools hopes to have students in their classrooms on September 28, Superintendent Michael Borchers said during Thursday's board of education meeting.

On Wednesday, families will be invited to their own "Pantherfest" to pick up pre-programmed laptops so that virtual schooling can commence. Each student will visit his or her classroom and learn how to log on and identify the programs to work on.

Borchers said that nine hundred computers have been programmed and that teachers are in a good position to execute the plan.

When students return to physical, in-person learning, each student will have a new desk.

Ludlow High School principal Travis Caudill explained that the school has implemented digital measuring to place panther paw marks on the floor so that students will know how to distance themselves in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted Governor Andy Beshear to request that schools delay in-person learning until the end of September.

The pandemic shuttered schools last March, forcing education to move to online delivery.

Ludlow was among the local districts planning to resume at least partial in-person learning to begin the school year, before changing plans after Beshear's recommendation.

All students will also receive two masks and a lanyard to hold them.

Classrooms will have sanitizing solutions and bandages so that students won't have to visit the school office or nurse.

When in-person learning begins, students will spend half their days in the building and half at home four days a week. Fridays will be designated for at-home learning only.

Sports, however, will resume on September 11, Borchers said.

Mary A. Goetz Elementary principal Jason Steffen said that students can be taught the same lessons whether the learn in-person or at home, which is important in case of a COVID case or cases appearing at the campus.

Borchers acknowledged that some parents are feeling overwhelmed trying to communicate with up to six different teachers a day. The redesigned program this year will lessen that burden, leaving just three teachers each day to communicate with.

When in-person learning begins, there will be no parking allowed directly in front of the school. Students will enter through either the Adela Street or Oak Street entrance. There will be freestanding temperature monitors for students to use, and if a student has a fever, he or she will have to leave, not to come back until they go twenty-four hours without one.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor