New Tips Received, $50,000 Reward Offered in 2011 Murder Case

Following the appearance of a Boone County Sheriff's deputy on a true crime podcast, tips started to roll in about the 2011 murders of William and Peggy Stephenson in Florence.

Detective Coy Cox appeared on Just the Tip-sters, a podcast series that posted the episode at the end of July. You can listen to the podcast here.

Tips received by the sheriff's office after Cox's appearance are now being followed up on and the Stephenson family is offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Stephensons were found dead inside their Florence home on Ridge Edge Court by a family member who went looking for them when they did not show up for the Sunday church service at Truckers Chapel, or the services held at Union Baptist Church.

Bill Stephenson operated Truckers Chapel at Travel America Truck Stop in Florence.

Bill and Peggy were both 74 years old at the time of their deaths in May, 2011.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said that detectives are encouraged by the new information received because it is unique and contains details that were never released to the public.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334- 8496 or 844-210-1111. Additionally, tips can be received electronically by sending an email to [email protected].

