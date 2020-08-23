Sandmann, Cameron to Speak at Republican National Convention

The Republic National Convention begins Monday, following the Democratic National Convention last week in which former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepted the banner of the Democratic Party in November's presidential election, along with his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California.

President Donald Trump will officially be nominated again this week and Kentucky will be well-represented during the prime time speeches.

In addition to U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron will also take the stage, as will Covington Catholic High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann, who was the center of a notorious encounter at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and subsequent media coverage that resulted in his suing of multiple major American media operations.

Paul, Cameron, and Sandmann are slated to speak on Tuesday night.

McConnell will speak on Thursday night.

“It’s an honor to speak at the convention in support of President Donald J. Trump,” said Cameron, whose remarks will come in the 10 p.m. hour on Tuesday. “America is at a pivotal moment in our history, and we are faced with a choice to continue with the forward-thinking policies of the Republican Party and President Trump or go backwards with the discredited ideas of Joe Biden and the radical left.”

"The left is mad I decided to speak because it’ll be the first time I testify about the media," Sandmann tweeted to his more than 146,000 followers. According to his Twitter bio, Sandmann is now a student at Transylvania University in Lexington where is communications director for the school's College Republicans chapter.

Sandmann's lawsuits are mostly ongoing though his attorneys have announced settlements with the Washington Post and CNN. Details of neither settlement were released publicly.

-Staff report