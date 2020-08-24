Holy Cross High School Closed Monday After Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Holy Cross High School student tested positive for COVID-19 in what the Diocese of Covington called "an isolated case."

The school will be closed on Monday and will have a non-traditional instruction (NTI) day on Tuesday.

The principal of the Latonia school sent a message to families on Sunday night to inform them of the news.

The closure on Monday and NTI day on Tuesday "will give the Diocese and School staff an opportunity to sanitize the school, review seating charts, begin contact tracing and determine next steps to protect the health of teachers, students and families," the diocese said in a statement.

"Be assured that we are working with the Northern Kentucky Health Department on this and all COVID-19 related situations and will follow their guidance."

No further information was immediately available.

-Staff report

Image via school website