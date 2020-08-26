Pop-Up Weddings Planned for Purple People Bridge

If walking down an aisle isn't your thing, how about walking across a bridge?

Brides- and grooms-to-be will have that option on two upcoming dates as pop-up weddings are held on the Purple People Bridge in Newport.

ColdIron Events is hosting Cincinnati Pop Up Weddings on September 19 and October 10 from noon to 7 p.m. Weddings will be scheduled in one-hour blocks and will feature seating for twenty, music, an officiant, flowers, a couple's cake, a 15-minute ceremony, and a professional photographer.

The cost is $2,495.

“The average cost of a wedding in the United States is over $33,000. What if that money went toward something that lasted more than one day?,” said ColdIron Events president and CEO Marc Wertheim. “These pop-up weddings are perfect for couples who were unable to have their wedding ceremony due to Covid-19, for couples looking to save some extra money, and for couples who just want to gather with those closest to them for their special day.”

“Not to mention, the Purple People Bridge is one of Cincinnati’s most desirable locations to get married because of the spectacular view of the city and perfect photo opportunities,” Wertheim said.

The company said that it is receiving many inquiries about the number of guests and would allow for additions in increments of ten for an added cost of $499. The company said that coronavirus restrictions in place in Kentucky would be enforced.

More details are available at www.cincinnatipopupweddings. com .

-Staff report