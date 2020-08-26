Walton Man Arrested, Faces Hefty Fine for Violating Canadian Quarantine

A Walton man was arrested in Canada, charged with violating the country's quarantine orders related to Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Canadian broadcaster CBC, John Pennington, 40, of Walton, is accused of violating Canada's Quarantine Act in two separate instances and now reportedly faces a fine of up to $750,000 (Canadian, or $569,000 American) or six months in jail.

NPR reported that Pennington was initially fined back in June after staff at a hotel in Banff National Park in the Alberta province. Leisure travel is prohibited for Americans in Canada and only essential travel is permitted.

He was ordered to stay in his hotel room and leave the country the next day after the first fine, but instead was later spotted at a tourist attraction, according to reports. Now he faces the stiffer penalties.

NPR reported that Pennington is the only arrest made in Canada related to the travel ban.

