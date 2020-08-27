Carnegie Launches Tiny Concert and Free Film Series

The Carnegie launches its Tiny Concert Series on September 5 and will also show classic movie titles in the theater starting September 27.

The events will allow for in-person attendance in a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty tickets will be available for purchase at each show held inside the Carnegie's 447-seat theater. The shows will also be available online for a ticketed livestream.

Tickets for the concerts are $25 (and can be purchased online or at the box office). All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and are expected to last an hour.

The line-up includes Jimmy Lee Hook on 9/5, Spring Starr Pillow and Heather Hale on 10/10, STEELE...the One with the Redheads on 10/17 and 10/25, Tia Seay on 11/21, R. DeAndre Smith on 12/18, Emily Martin on 1/9, Bethany Xan Jeffery on 1/30, 2/3, and 2/6, Kyle Taylor on 2/17 and 2/20, Torie Wiggins on 2/27, and Darnell Pierre Benjamin on 3/3 and 3/10.

The film series at the Carnegie is free to attend and tickets can be reserved online. All screenings begin at 2 p.m.

The line-up includes Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella on 9/27, The Nightmare Before Christmas on 10/25, Cats on 11/15, and Singing in the Rain on 12/20.

Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing while at the Carnegie. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances and film screenings.

