COVID-19: 775 New Cases in Ky.; 24 in NKY

Kentucky saw 775 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as reported by Governor Andy Beshear, bringing the state's total to 45,978 since the pandemic began.

“We’re tracking again about what we’ve seen the last several weeks,” said Beshear. “Did you ever think we’d be to the point where 775 wouldn’t sound abnormal? It means that we do have to push to have fewer cases, but it does show that we are doing a lot of testing.”

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 24 new cases in the four-county region, bringing its total to 3,651.

Beshear highlighted 130 of the newly reported cases involved children aged 18 and under. The youngest was a two-month old from Jefferson County.

“There are still some out there claiming kids don’t get the virus or transmit the virus. Here’s what I’d tell them: there are 130 kids eighteen and under on today’s report,” the Governor added. “That’s a trend we have to pay attention to. Today we’re reporting eleven high school-aged kids in Warren County. Eleven kids in one county alone. I hope that contact tracing is going fast, because that school system is open.”

Eight additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 910.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 848,937 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.80%. At least 9,731 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

