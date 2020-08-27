Four Covington Firefighters Go South to Assist After Hurricane Laura

Four Covington firefighters part of Ohio Task Force 1 are expected to have arrived in Texas earlier Thursday following the landfall of Hurricane Laura, which hit that state and Louisiana as a category 4 storm.

The firefighters will assist with search and rescue efforts.

Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is a regional urban search-and-rescue team based near Dayton, Oh. The Covington members of the team are Ryan Marzheuser, Kurt Thomas, Paul Woodring, and Jeff Brinkman.

The operation was activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Marzheuser holds the title of "rescue team manager" with OH-TF1, the rest are "rescue specialists."

"We are proud of our members who sacrifice time with their families to go and help others in need during a disaster," Covington Fire Chief Mark Pierce said. "Our four members who were activated are dedicated Rescue Technicians who work hard every day to polish their skills for a time just like this."

The deployed team consists of eighty-five members and sixteen vehicles, boats and other equipment needed to search destroyed buildings and flooded areas for victims. The drive was expected to take 15 to 17 hours.

They were deployed to College Station, Texas, which sits northwest of Houston, where they will stage their efforts.

No matter what they're assigned to do and where they're assigned to do it, Pierce said, "I know they will do a great job and represent the City in a manner we will be proud of."

He pointed out that the fire department is reimbursed for the firefighters' salaries, overtime pay, benefits, and replacements during their deployment.

-Staff report

