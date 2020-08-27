Free Wi-Fi, Computer Program in Covington Seeks Assistance

The Houston-based nonprofit assisting the City of Covington in its effort to address the digital divide among its youth population was featured on NBC's Today Show on Thursday.

Comp-U-Dopt is also looking for tax-deductible donations to assist in buying refurbished computers for local families as part of the Covington Connect program, a $2.5 million effort announced by Mayor Joe Meyer and partners in July.

The goal is to increase Wi-Fi access in the city and to donate 1,900 computers to Covington families.

The donations to Comp-U-Dopt will aid Covington-based Blair Technology Group and ReGadget, which are jointly moving their operations to the former Burlington and Value City Furniture locations in Latonia, in securing and refurbishing the needed devices.

The average cost for a computer and service agreement through the program is about $215, Comp-U-Dopt CEO Megan Steckly said.

A drive-through distribution event is planned for September and the first one hundred families were chosen this week.

"Several donors have told me that they see this as a great way to make a tangible, sustainable difference in a time when a lot of us feel overwhelmed by everything going on around us," Mayor Meyer said.

"Covington Connect" seeks to remove a huge barrier to economic and education opportunity that has held many Covington families back, he said.

"This project is critical," Meyer said. "Think of how many times you and your family accessed the internet in the last week, whether it was so your kid could listen to their teacher and do homework or so you could pay a bill, cash a paycheck, order something, research something, attend a webinar or apply for a job."