Police Release Details of Latest Traffic Blitz on I-75

The most recent traffic enforcement blitz on Interstate 75 in Kenton County took place on August 21. Multiple local police agencies take part in the blitz, designed to increase safety on the busy highway.

The following is a list of the violations issued on August 21:

No Seat Belt 4;

Failure to Give Right of Way to Emergency Vehicle 1;

Operating on an Expired License 5;

No Proof of Insurance 8;

Cracked Windshield 1; Speeding 77;

No Registration Plates 6;

No Registration Receipt 5;

No Insurance 3;

Warrants Served 4;

Suspended Driver License 4;

Possession of Cocaine 2;

Drug Paraphernalia Uncapped Needle 2;

Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl Mixture 1;

Failure to Surrender Suspended OL 1;

Following Too Close 1;

Reckless Driving 2 (1 driver was driving 98 miles per hour);

Improper Display of License Plate 1.

Number of officers participating: 6

Number of hours on grant: 30

Number of charges: 129

The next enforcement blitz is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

-Staff report