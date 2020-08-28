Christ Hospital Opening Primary Care Office in Cold Spring
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 11:23 RCN Newsdesk
Christ Hospital is opening a new primary care location in Cold Spring.
The office opens on Monday, August 31 at 3955 Alexandria Pike.
Doctors Caitlyn Kenny and Katie Beaulieu will staff the office, a news release said.
The office will specialize in internal medicine and pediatrics, and in addition to yearly physicals and preventative exams, the office will offer, according to an announcement:
- Same-day sick appointments
- Routine follow-up of chronic medical conditions
- Medicare annual wellness visits
- Pre-operative exams, seven to 10 days prior to surgery date
- Hospital, emergency department and skilled nursing discharge follow-ups
- Well child checks
- Obstetrics and gynecology, including pap smears
- Minor procedures
Appointments are available bycalling 859-442-8700.
-Staff report