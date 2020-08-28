COVID-19: 792 New Cases in Ky.; 42 in NKY

Kentucky recorded another 792 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

Forty-two of the cases were reported by the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

The state has seen a total of 46,757 cases since the pandemic began, while the four-county region that makes up the NKY Health Department has seen 3,693 of them.

While the statewide numbers have been in the seven or eight hundreds each day for weeks, Beshear noted that on Friday, the positivity rate dropped to 4.5%.

“We still have a whole lot of cases in Kentucky which means a number of people get sick and we lose a number of people, too,” said Beshear. “The good news is our positivity rate continues to decline. If we keep wearing these masks and we keep doing the work, we can get this to a manageable level to get our kids back in school and get back to more of our old lives.”

Eight additional deaths were reported on Friday in Kentucky, bringing the state's ttoal to 918.

“Again, it’s been a hard month. It’s going to probably be an even harder September,” said Beshear. “Make sure that you’re praying for these families.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 860,738 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 10,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

