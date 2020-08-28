NKU Offers Pandemic Relief Program to Family-Owned Small Businesses

Northern Kentucky University announced Friday a new relief program designed to help local, family-owned small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Family Business Relief Program aims to support companies in adjusting business models and digital strategies.

NKU’s Haile/US Bank College of Business will help implement technology-based tools and services—from integrating accounting software to developing websites— at no cost, thanks to funds provided by the Drees Family Foundation, a news release said.

"We see more businesses that are negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic, and many of them do not have the resources to pivot in our digitally centric world,” said Dr. Hassan HassabElnaby, dean of the college of business. “This initiative accelerates digital transformation, which is essential to stabilize and recover."

NKU’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) will lead each project, and its Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will provide business coaching as part of an ongoing effort to support the region’s economy, the announcement said.

Students will also be involved by leading projects under faculty guidance.

"We thought to ourselves, what's the best way to leverage our rich student talent and resources to support local businesses,” said Zac Strobl, assistant director of the CIE. “We're always looking for new ways our students can gain hands-on learning opportunities, and this will be an impactful project on all parties."

Participants must be clients of NKU's Small Business Development Center and be located in Boone, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton or Pendleton counties. To register and learn more about the program, visit its website.

-Staff report