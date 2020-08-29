Ky. Reports 4th Highest Total of One-Day COVID-19 Cases

Kentucky saw its fourth-highest daily total of positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

The state reported 825 newly confirmed cases, bringing the state's total to 47,577 since the pandemic began.

The governor said that he was thankful, however, that the positivity rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs is still below 5%.

It currently stands at 4.59%.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, 145 involved children aged 18 and under, including two who are eight months old.

The state also saw three new deaths, all in Lincoln County, bringing the state's total to 921.

Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack added that Kentuckians planning to celebrate the delayed Kentucky Oaks and Derby should plan to do so "in a way that allows you to share time with others while respecting the required masking and social distancing protocols.”

“As you may recall, as the number of new cases was leveling off months ago, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July resulted in celebrations and mingling. A noticeable spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases followed. Then, the mask mandate went into effect and Kentuckians took extra care in social distancing and avoiding visits to other states known as ‘hot spots.’ This successfully plateaued our new weekly cases,” Stack said.

“If the running of the Oaks, the Kentucky Derby and Labor Day activities reflect other summer holidays, though, cases will spike again and Kentucky will have a setback to the progress we have made by working together. Please, let’s show we can learn from the other holidays. Let’s not slip and lose progress against our fight against the coronavirus.”

As of Saturday, at least 871,811 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered stood at 10,328.

