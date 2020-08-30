Boone County Awarded $430,000 for Housing Assistance Program

Boone County was awarded $430,584 for housing programs.

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and were distributed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced the funds in a news release.

“Kentucky families need urgent relief from the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19, and I’m proud the CARES Act continues to deliver for communities across our Commonwealth,” said McConnell. “Working together, we will beat this virus. I’m encouraged by the Kentuckians courageously pitching in to help their neighbors. I am grateful to the local leaders, healthcare heroes, and small businesses making use of resources from the CARES Act to support those in need.”

Boone County has received a total of $702,512 through the CARES Act for housing assistance.

The funds are part of HUD's Regular Choice Voucher Program, described by the federal agency as, "(t)hrough tenant-based vouchers, HUD provides rental subsidies for standard-quality units that are chosen by the tenant in the private market."

-Staff report