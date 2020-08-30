Kentucky Sees Highest Total of COVID-19 Cases in a Single Week

The past week has seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky over a seven-day period since the pandemic began here in March.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 462 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the end of a week that saw a total of 4,503.

The state has seen a total of 48,032 since March.

That means we have to do better," Beshear said. "With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions.

"This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”

Seventy-nine of the newly reported cases involved children aged 18 and under.

“We have almost 80 of today’s cases being kids 18 and under,” the governor said. “That’s a lot of school-age kids, so please be careful.”

Nine additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 930.

“This being the single highest week for new cases: Do your best. We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” Beshear said. “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love. So, Mask Up Kentucky. Let’s beat COVID-19.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information is unavailable until Monday, the governor's office said.

-Staff report