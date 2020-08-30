Kentucky Symphony Concludes Summer Series with Pop Favorites in Ft. Thomas

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra concludes its free summer concert series with "Pop-Pourri", featuring seven decades of pop music favorites.

Prior to the show at its 2020 summer location, Tower Park in Fort Thomas, the KSO will host a Kentucky Derby party at 6 p.m. The famed race will run, delayed from May, on September 5 at around 6:50 p.m. It can be watched at the Mess Hall in Tower Park.

The KSO show follows at 7:30 p.m.

The KSO Boogie Band features nineteen musicians and eight vocalists

“Pop music is an amazing time travel vehicle, which takes everyone back to fond youthful years to recall the car they were driving, who they were dating, and what was happening at the time” said KSO music director James Cassidy.

The band — 5 piece rhythm section, 7 horns, 8 strings are comprised of some of the most talented musicians from across the region, together with vocalists, who have sung Broadway tours, studio sessions, and with local bands.

The evening playlist runs the gamut of style and genre, with rock, soul, country, pop, Latin and disco from Chuck Berry through Camila Cabello.

The orchestra and the city are following Kentucky's "Healthy at Work" guidelines which requires distancing, masking, and hand sanitization stations.

A dress rehears open to senior citizens is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The show will also be streamed on Facebook Live.

