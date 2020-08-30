Southern NKY Counties Awarded Funds for Drug Response

The Commonwealth of Kentucky will receive part of more than $35 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the State Opioid Response Grants program.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that 15 percent of the program's funding is dedicated to the states hit hardest by opioid abuse, like Kentucky.

“The scourge of substance abuse hasn’t taken a break during this pandemic. Neither can our comprehensive response. President Trump and his administration continue attacking this crisis from all angles, and I’ve been proud to partner with them as we deliver record levels of federal funding for this life-saving work. With the additional $35 million Kentucky received from the Trump administration, we can renew our efforts to help those in need toward long-term recovery,” said McConnell. “Like many Kentuckians, I’ve heard heartbreaking stories of pain and loss due to substance use disorders. But I have also heard inspirational stories of hope. I’ll continue working to invest in Kentucky’s recovery efforts to support the men and women saving lives from substance abuse.”

McConnell also announced that HHS awarded Kentucky $1.75 million for the state's Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support program.

“The best way to fight addiction is to prevent it before a life can be thrown into danger. I’m proud of the Drug-Free Communities program in Kentucky, and I applaud the local leaders for taking advantage of these federal funds,” said McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I continue bringing national focus to Kentucky’s response to the opioid and substance abuse crisis. Together, we’ll continue stepping up our efforts to support those suffering from this disease and to educate our young people about the heartbreaking dangers of drugs.”

Among the programs awarded $125,000 each for their work to educate and raise awareness about substance abuse in their communities are the Pendleton County Board of Education, Grant County Schools, and the Gallatin County Board of Education.

-Staff report

Photo via Pendleton County Schools