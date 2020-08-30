Tiny Newport House, "New" Historic Covington Homes in Latest Beyond the Curb Episodes

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest two episodes profile a tiny house in Newport and two new infill homes constructed in Covington's Mainstrasse Village.

The Newport house is just 700 square feet but boasts all the essentials of comfortable living, the Catalytic Fund said. The interior staging is inspired by vintage style and the home features luxury vinyl tile flooring, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

RealLife Homes President Natalie Gregory said that she was inspired by her own home-buying experience to create an affordable new home option. The house serves as a model for buyers to get a feel for the design.

The episode can be viewed here.

On Philadelphia Street in Mainstrasse, two new homes now stand in a design-style intended to resemble the surrounding historic community. The houses were constructed on adjacent vacant lots and have corbels, transoms, and other traditionally historic details, but also have open floor plans, new windows, and high-efficiency systems, unlike their older neighbors.

Urban Community Developers created the project.

The episode can be viewed here.

New episodes are released every Friday here.