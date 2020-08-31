Bellevue Schools Honor New Retirees, Adopt Lower Tax Rate

The Bellevue board of education met twice in recent days to discuss tax rates, ultimately deciding on 91.7 cents per $100 of assessed value, about six cents lower than last year's rate.

Superintendent Robb Smith noted that the community's support for what is commonly referred to as a "nickel tax" (which are assessed separately to support construction or renovation projects) enabled the district to adopt a lower tax rate.

The district honored Sandy Branham and Sue Owens who each have 31 years of service to Bellevue Schools. They have both held multiple positions, including cafeteria and custodial duties.

"Sandy and Sue are tough, versatile people," said Smith. "They are very dedicated people, and will be hard to replace. They have really touched a lot of hearts!"

Meanwhile, while learning is still virtual at this point in the new school year, Smith said that the district is looking to gather individual students at the schools at different times, and gradually increase the amount.

Smith said that this will begin next week to allow teachers to meet the students in person.

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said that there is still excitement and enthusiasm, and the staff is looking forward to seeing students in person.

New staff members will be introduced to the board in September, Smith said.

