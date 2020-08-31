COVID-19: 4 New Deaths Reported in NKY; 16 New Cases in Region

Four additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Northern Kentucky Health Department on Monday.

Specific details about the victims, such as their ages and county of residence, were not provided.

The four-county region has seen a total of 89 deaths since the pandemic began.

The health department also reported 16 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total to 3,750 since the pandemic began.

Governor Andy Beshear reported 381 newly confirmed cases statewide on Monday, though it was noted that numbers tend to be lower on Sundays and Mondays due to lab closures over the weekend.

Kentucky has seen 48,396 cases since the pandemic began, and 933 deaths.

As of Monday, there have been at least 877,443 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.42%. At least 10,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report