Dayton School Board Sets Tax Rate

The Dayton board of education set its tax rate at 106.1 cents per $100 of assessed property value, a decrease from last year's 119.7 rate.

Superintendent Jay Brewer explained that a property assessed at $100,000 would cost the owner $136 less than last year.

State funding for the district has dropped 16 percent since 2008, Brewer said, and many other grant programs have been eliminated. The superintendent said that federal funds have been helpful during the pandemic, there is still not enough to cover all instruction and personal protective equipment (PPE).

In other business, Destiny Clark graduated from Dayton during the virtual board meeting, though she met with Brewer in person to receive her diploma. She finished her studies in June.

"Everybody's journey is a little different," said Superintendent Brewer. He noted that this year's graduation class numbered 65, the largest class since 2009.

In March, when Dayton Independent Schools closed in favor of non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to the pandemic, the district lacked enough laptops for all students. Brewer said that now each student from preschool through high school has a device like an iPad, a Chromebook, or a laptop.

Orientations have been provided for students and parents who need help learning how to use the devices.

Brewer said that the district has also worked to ensure that all students have access to an internet connection since the new school year began virtually.

The plan to resume some in-person learning is still set to begin on September 28 as of now.

