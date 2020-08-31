Kenton Co. Judge Gentry Removed from Family Court Bench

Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry was removed from the bench following a unanimous vote by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

Gentry faced charges of judicial misconduct related to her time in office.

She was appointed to the bench by former Governor Matt Bevin in 2016 and elected to the seat in 2018.

In December of last year, nine charges were brought forth by the commission related to allegations of misconduct. An additional three charges would follow.

On Monday, the commission's decision noted unanimous votes on ten of the twelve counts, marking Gentry as guilty.

The allegations were related to issues such as sexual relationships and retaliation in the office space.

The commission noted that it found no issues with Gentry's rulings.

Gentry had been suspended from the bench since late last year.

You can read the full report from the commission below.

Photo: Dawn Gentry (provided)