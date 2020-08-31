New Superintendent Outlines Goals; Newport Schools Look at Tax Rate

The Newport board of education met in person last Wednesday, though not in the usual meeting room.

A larger room was chosen so that attendees could practice social-distancing.

The new mental health therapists in the district were introduced. Amber Onkst and Jacqueline Scruggs each told the board how they planned to implement their programs in the schools.

The board welcomed them to the district and said that they were pleased they didn't have to go outside the district for the mental health services. Onkst will start the year with the middle and high school, while Scruggs will start at the primary school.

The board also listened to options related to the new tax rate.

Financial Director Tete Turner, who is set to retire soon, and Jennifer Hoover, is replacement, explained the numbers,

The board is considering a 4 percent increase plus the compensating rate which would produce an additional $81,000 in revenue. The financial advisers explained that state funding could drop by as much as $100,000.

Turner recommended adopting the 4 percent plus compensating rate, which would set the the price at 101.7 cents per $100 in assessed value.

The board will meet again on September 9 to make a decision.

Superintendent Tony Watts started his report by playing the John Legend song "Wake Up Everybody", which he said has a similar theme to what he sees happening in the world today. Watts quoted the lyrics, "the world won't get better if we let it be", and "so much hatred and world poverty>"

Watts recommended that the song be the theme of this school year.

Watts, who took over as superintendent earlier this summer, outlined some of his goals, which include a revisited vision and mission statement. He would like to form a committee to work on where the district wants to be in the future.

He also plans to implement a system for school performance and to visit each school periodically.

Additionally, Watts stated that he wants to change the culture for students and teachers, and to implement a system to attract minorities to the district. He hopes to visit colleges and to attract them to work in the district by showcasing Newport's housing options and the district's tuition reimbursement program.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor