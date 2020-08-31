Park Hills Council Discusses Tax Rate, Infrastructure

Park Hills city council met last week virtually to discuss infrastructure and financial oversight.

Council was told that too many cars are driving on Cleveland Avenue to avoid the construction work on Amsterdam Road. Apparently, Google Maps has been directing motorists to Cleveland as a detour.

The city hopes to put up a sign informing drivers that Cleveland is not a through-street. City Attorney Daniel Braun plans to draw up an executive order to that effect.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt explained that City Engineer Jay Bayer has been in contact with the state about sidewalks on St. Joseph Lane and that the deadline to use grant funds is June 2022.

Council also discussed its property tax rate and Zemrbodt said that she is in favor of accepting only an increase of the compensating rate rather than a full 4 percent increase, which is the most allowable by state law without getting voter approval.

Councilwoman Sarah Froelich stated that she wants to see all city businesses published on the city website as much as possible

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor