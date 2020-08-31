Taylor Mill Commission to Vote on Tax, Waste Hauling Rates

The Taylor Mill city commission met Monday afternoon to listen to a first reading of its tax rates ordinance.

The commission agreed to accept the compensating rate only, guaranteeing that the city collects only roughly the same amount of revenue as it did the previous year.

The rate, which will require a second reading and vote still, is proposed to be slightly lower than last year's at 0.454 of $1,000 of assessed value.

The vote will take place at the regular city commission meeting on September 9 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be virtual.

The commission also approved an ordinance allowing for the participation of Sanitation District 1 in a storm water cost-share program. That program allows for a homeowner to pay a third of a price to fix flooding issues at their home while the city and the utility pay the additional thirds.

The commission also listened to the first reading of an ordinance related to costs for waste collection. Republic Waste will serve the city at a cost of $168 annually for residents, a decrease from last year's annual cost of $182. The second reading is also scheduled for September 9.

The commission also accepted bids to purchase vacant lots on Woodland Drive with restrictions that no structures be added.

Meredith and Robert Simpkins submitted the winning bid on lot, offering $3,151, while Ian and Emily Smith submitted $2,107 for another and won the property.

