4 COVID-Related Deaths in Campbell Co. Announced; 2 More in NKY on Tuesday

Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday identified four Northern Kentucky deaths announced by the local health department on Monday as two women, ages 71 and 85, and two men, ages 87 and 88, from Campbell County.

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Northern Kentucky Health Department on Tuesday, but no details were offered.

It is not unusual for the governor's report to be a day behind the NKY Health Department's

On Tuesday, Beshear said that 15 deaths were counted across the state, including the four from Monday in Northern Kentucky, bringing the state's total to 948 since the pandemic began.

He also said that there were 807 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus, bringing the state's total to 49,185 since the pandemic began. 40 new cases were reported in the four-county region covered by the NKY Health Department.

Tuesday's statewide numbers include 150 cases involving children aged 18 and under.

“The virus is certainly spreading more through our kids,” said Beshear. “That’s concerning. So keep getting tested. It helps us stop the spread, especially through our asymptomatic folks.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 887,547 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.40%. At least 10,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report