Bean Haus Plans to Operate Dari-crest Year-Round

Bean Haus, the popular coffee shop and bakery in Covington's Mainstrasse Village and a new location on the way in the city's Eastside neighborhood, is now branching out to Latonia.

Owner Tim Eversole announced that he has entered into a long-term lease with an option to purchase Dari-crest, the longtime ice cream shop at 3024 Madison Avenue. Dari-crest by Bean Haus plans to operate year-round, as opposed to Dari-crest's typical seasonal hours.

Calling it "a great historic space", Eversole said that the rebranded Dari-crest would expand its hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day starting over the next month. All three of his locations are currently hiring, he said.

The Dari-crest location first opened in the 1950s as Dari-Deelite #1, current owner Steve Megerle said. He purchased the property more than two years ago.

"Dari-crest is Latonia," said Megerle, an attorney and former Covington city commissioner. "I knew it had to be saved, so we bought it without having any restaurant experience whatsoever. I am proud we gave more than a dozen Covington and Latonia kids their first jobs and given hundreds of Covington public and Catholic school kids a free ice cream cone for earning an A on their report cards. I am certain Tim Eversole and his Bean Haus team will take Dari-crest to the next level and ensure it thrives, even in a global pandemic."

Plans for an expanded menu at Dari-crest by Bean Haus include coffee, specialty espresso drinks, and breakfast items.

-Staff report

Photo: Tim Eversole (left) and Steve Megerle/(provided)