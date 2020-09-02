Major Construction Begins on Levee's Renovation

Newport on the Levee's overhaul entered a new phase as developer North American Properties announced Wednesday that it is moving into "major construction."

Much of the Levee is currently vacant as NAP works on reenergizing the riverfront property.

NAP said Wednesday that by the middle of next year, the Levee will feature "an active public realm, reenergized Gallery Building and enhanced connectivity with the waterfront, streets and bridges."

Work on the project began in June of last year when the former Mitchell's Fish Market was demolished. That space has now made way for the Bridgeview Box Park, an outdoor entertainment areas featuring food and drink businesses that operate out of shipping containers.

“Rather than pausing all efforts with the onset of the pandemic, we pivoted to focus on delivering Bridgeview Box Park as a fun and safe place for the community to come out of isolation and gather together again, while still having space to physically distance,” said Tim Perry, managing partner at NAP. “We are excited to start this next phase of construction and bring our vision for the new Newport to fruition. It’s time for Newport on the Levee to be a regional destination, drawing people to enjoy its irreplaceable views, new mix of uses, engaging events and places to convene with family, friends and neighbors.”

The project has also added new green space, landscaping, lighting, sun shades, and seating along the promenade.

On Wednesday, NAP said that the 113,000-square-foot Gallery Building will become a weather-proof locale for the public.

The plan is for it to host events and to offer a place for people to relax.

The west side of the building is being demolished and replaced with an all-glass wall.

A new entry is planned to connect the east side of the building with the Purple People Bridge, and a new parking garage entrance is planned to improve access from Third Street.

The valet circle will be modified as well.

Several of the other buildings at the Levee are slated for cosmetic upgrades, including new exterior paint following a color palette of whites and grays. While renovations are underway, businesses will continue to stay open and accessible to guests, the announcement said. Both the Newport Aquarium and AMC movie theater have recently reopened to the public, along with most of the existing restaurants and retailers at the Levee.

-Staff report