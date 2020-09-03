COVID-19: 906 New Cases in Ky.; 57 in NKY

There were 906 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear reported on Thursday, bringing the state's total over the 50,000 mark to 50,885 since the pandemic began.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department said Thursday that 57 new cases were confirmed in the four-county region bringing its total to 3,878 since March.

Beshear added that 124 of the newly confirmed cases involved children aged 18 and under.

“COVID is a once-in-100-year pandemic and we’ve got to take it seriously. We’re seeing a rough week this week,” said Beshear. “While our positivity rate is going down, we’re still seeing some high numbers. Today we’re reporting 906 new cases of COVID-19. That’s our third-highest total since the very beginning.”

The positivity rate is currently at 4.53%. At least 10,547 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Ten additional deaths were reported in Kentucky on Thursday bringing the state's death toll to 976.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 902,446 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.

Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH) Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack offered an update on the expected timeline for a COVID-19 vaccination.

“KDPH, with Kentucky Emergency Management and local health departments, is working to create our plans in partnership with the federal government, as well as state and local governments, so that when a safe and reliable vaccine is available we can deploy that in a timely manner to everyone who is eligible for it,” said Stack. “But, I’ve said this repeatedly and I’ll say it again, there will not be a vaccine for virtually everybody this calendar year. There are some corners that cannot be cut.”

-Staff report