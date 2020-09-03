Newport Brewery Joins Secretary of State's Effort to Recruit Poll Workers, Voter Registration

Newport-based Wooden Cask Brewery is among four across Kentucky to take part in Secretary of State Michael Adams's new initiative to promote poll worker recruitment and voter registration.

Adams's office cited a "critical need for poll workers" as the November election approaches.

In response, the Secretary of State’s Office formed a partnership with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to help get the word out. Together they designed beer labels that solicit volunteers to work the polls and encourage Kentuckians to register to vote. The labels have QR codes directing to govoteky.com where people can register to vote and apply to be a poll worker.

“Last year I testified to the legislature that we had a poll worker crisis in Kentucky,” Adams said. “COVID-19 certainly hasn’t helped. We need younger generations to step up and be good citizens, and so we enlisted the help of Kentucky’s craft breweries to reach them.”

The campaign, SOS From Your SOS, is now being carried by four Kentucky breweries.

“When we are asked to help the Secretary of State with the ‘SOS From Your SOS’ project, Dreaming Creek Brewery jumped at the chance," said Charley Hamilton, owner of Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond said. "We, along with several other microbreweries around the Commonwealth, were eager to help support the initiative by getting custom labels to help promote and make the information easily accessible through QR codes. With COVID-19 still a strong concern going into voting season, poll workers are in short supply. This initiative will hopefully bring attention to this and get some new folks to help out working the polls come voting time.”

In addition to Wooden Cask and Dreaming Creek, Louisville-based Monnik Beer Co. and Lexington-based Pivot Brewing Company are also taking part.

-Staff report

Photo: Wooden Cask in Newport (RCN file)