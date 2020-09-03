Tiny Concert Series Kicks Off with Songs from Elton John, Billy Joel

Northern Kentucky singer and pianist Jimmy Lee Hook is set to perform Saturday at the Carnegie in Covington with a tribute to the famed Face to Face tour of pop music legends Elton John and Billy Joel.

The Carnegie is practicing social-distancing during the performance and will permit fifty people to purchase the $25 tickets.

Hook will be joined on stage by musician Sam Hudnell on bass and acoustic guitar.

Among the songs to be played are "Piano Man", "Uptown Girl", "Movin' Out", "My Life", "Rocket Man", "Daniel", "Your Song", "Candle in the Wind", and other familiar favorites.

In addition to John and Joel, Hook will perform well-known songs from James Taylor, as well as some of his own originals.

The performance is the first in what the Carnegie is calling its tiny concert series, an hour-long event that will also be available via online ticketed livestreaming.

Tickets are available at www.thecarnegie.com.

Patrons are asked to wear a mask and to practice safe social distancing while patronizing indoor performances or services at The Carnegie. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances.

-Staff report