Both Directions of Part of I-275 to Close at 8 p.m. Friday

Both directions of part of Interstate 275 will be closed Friday at 8 p.m. so that Duke Energy can replace a line.

The work was described as an emergency replacement in a news release from the Taylor Mill Police Department.

The closure impacts the highway between Wilder and Taylor Mill and is expected to last at least one hour.

Westbound traffic will be diverted to AA Highway (KY 9) while eastbound traffic will be diverted to Pride Parkway (KY 16).

The police advised motorists to seek alternate routes during this time.

-Staff report