COVID: 809 New Cases in Ky.; 46 in NKY

Kentucky saw an additional 809 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department reported an additional 46 cases in the four-county region.

The governor also announced eleven new deaths statewide, including a 77-year old woman from Kenton County.

Ninety-eight of the new cases statewide on Friday involved children aged 18 and under, Beshear said.

The state has seen 51,677 total cases since the pandemic.

“We’re trying to keep our businesses open and get our economy to bounce back. We’re going to get our kids back in school later this month. We’re trying to get high school sports up and going and keep them going,” said Beshear. “So we really need you to help us on all the other things like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 910,697 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.70%. At least 10,587 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report