Former Boone Superintendent Appointed to State Board of Education

Randy Poe, the recently retired superintendent of Boone County Schools, was appointed this week to the state board of education by Governor Andy Beshear.

The Union resident spent nearly 40 years in the state's third-largest school district, twelve as superintendent before retiring at the end of June. Poe also currently serves as executive director of the Northern Kentucky Education Council.

He graduated from Newport High School in 1979, and earned bachelor's and master's degrees as well as a Rank I certification from Northern Kentucky University. Poe earned a superintendent certificate from Xavier University, a school financial management certificate from the University of Kentucky, and completed the executive leadership program for educators at Harvard University.

Poe fills an empty at-large seat on the state board. It was left vacant after the Kentucky General Assembly did not confirm Beshear's appointment of David Karem, a former state senate majority leader (WUKY has a background story here).

Poe's term expires on April 14, 2022.

Beshear also appointed Cold Spring resident Dale Losey as a member of the Kenton County Airport Board. Losey is the chief financial officer of Parking Co. of America and replaces Todd Schneider whose term expired. Losey will serve through July 1, 2024.

-Staff report