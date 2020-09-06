$150,000 to Aid Spay/Neuter Program for Cats Awarded to NKADD

A large grant was awarded to the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and Team Shelter USA to assist with a spay/neuter program for cats in eight northern Kentucky counties.

The $150,000 grant from the Joanie Bernard Foundation was announced last week. It is the fifth consecutive year that NKADD was awarded the grant and during that time, 20,600 cats have been spayed or neutered and vaccinated against rabies, the agency said.

NKADD also reported that because of the funding, shelter intake for cats decreased since 2017 and that no shelter cats were euthanized simply for lack of space.

Residents in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton counties are eligible for this program.

“We are so grateful to all the Service Providers and shelters who have participated in this program. Strategic and targeted spay/neuter programs funded by the Joanie Bernard Foundation have proven once again that public/private partnerships benefit both animals and people,” said Dr. Sara Pizano with Team Shelter USA, who has worked with the Joanie Bernard Foundation developing this grant program since its inception.

In 2017, the National Association of Development Organizations presented the NKADD with an Innovation Award for the Joanie Bernard Foundation spay/neuter program.

