1890s Dayton Home Profiled in Latest Beyond the Curb: River City Living

The popular Beyond the Curb urban living tours that typically take place twice a year in Northern Kentucky's river cities, is virtual this year.

The Catalytic Fund, which produces the tours and aids in urban development projects, moved to a video tour series this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An 1890 residence in Dayton is profiled in the newest installment of Beyond the Curb: River City Living.

Built as an office 130 years ago, the building is now a residence and workspace for a local couple.

The owners nicknamed it "Bricky House", referring both to the building material and also to an old-fashioned slang word, meaning brave.

They used local artists and craftspeople in renovating the home.

In the video, the home is seen with quirky, eclectic decor, whimsical lighting, custom murals and tiny figures hidden throughout the house. It includes a stylish space that the owners occasionally rent out for events.

In addition to their home offices, the owners have an Airbnb unit with a separate entrance and a music recording studio that they also rent out. All in all, the owners say, this house is probably working harder in 2020 than it did in 1890.

The episode can be viewed here.

New episodes are released every Friday here.

-Staff report