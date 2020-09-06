$45 Million Federal Grant to Rehab Runways, Taxiways at CVG

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was awarded $45 million through a federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant.

CVG's award was part of $1.2 billion handed out nationally through the program administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The grants help to fund airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings.

The allocation for CVG includes entitlement and discretionary AIP funding, as well as some Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, for runway rehabilitation and associated taxiway projects at CVG.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in an issued release.

“CVG is helping lead Kentucky’s economic comeback, including with its Fly Healthy program. I’m particularly proud that the CARES Act, which was written in my office, continues to deliver federal funding to support the airport’s staff, its travelers and the entire Northern Kentucky region,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “Candace and her team have done great work to make CVG a regional driver and an industry leader during this pandemic. I’m grateful to CVG for helping Kentucky climb to new heights, and I’d like to congratulate them on receiving these federal resources.”

“As a four-term member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I’m pleased to announce that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has just been awarded $45 million in funding,” said Congressman Thomas Massie (KY-04). “$36.9 million of this award comes from the Airport Improvement Program, which is funded by fees on jet fuel and passenger tickets. This funding will allow CVG to fulfill its critical mission of enabling a thriving regional economy and improving the quality of life of our residents.”

“This grant funding is critical to CVG and our airline partners, and we thank the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary Elaine Chao for recognizing that essential infrastructure investment ensures the long-term success of CVG and airports across the country,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We are grateful for the support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Thomas Massie for their advocacy in support of this critical funding. These dollars will enable significant rehabilitation of one of our runways and associated taxiways.”

-Staff report