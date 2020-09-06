Businesses Looking for Help in Restarting Can Check Out Free NKU Webinar

An online presentation hopes to assist local businesses in reopening during the pandemic.

Northern Kentucky University and its Haile/US Bank College of Business announced the webinar, saying that it would address return-to-work challenges faced by businesses, and the best practices navigating them.

The event is planned for Thursday, September 10 at 11:45 a.m. A link to the video-conference on Zoom will be given out once someone registers. It is free and open to all businesses through September 9. Click here for more details.

“Although each situation is unique, there are foundational principles that can guide small and large businesses alike in adjusting their strategies and responding to community needs,” said Kathy Carnes, director of NKU’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Center. “We strive to help our region by providing information and a network of people who can help guide and support businesses.”

NKU has also launced a family business relief program.

-Staff report

Photo: NKU College of Business