Ky. Sees More COVID Cases in Past Week than in Any Other

In his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear noted that the state set a record for the number of weekly new cases for the second straight week.

“The first positive case of COVID-19 in the commonwealth was announced six months ago today, in Harrison County,” the governor said. “This week we recorded 4,742 new coronavirus cases. Last week we had 4,503. That means we’ve set a record for the number of weekly new cases for the second consecutive week.

"We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better. These past six months have been devastating for so many Kentucky families. These months also will be remembered as a time when Kentuckians lived up to our reputation as compassionate, resolute and resilient people who take care of one another.”

Over the weekend, Beshear reported 790 newly confirmed cases on Saturday and 313 on Sunday.

Beshear said that Sundays often have lower numbers due to the lower amount of reporting available on COVID-related data.

The state has seen a total of 52,774 cases since the pandemic began and 996 total deaths, including nine over Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve lost nearly one thousand Kentuckians to the coronavirus. We can’t become numb to this,” Beshear said. “Today’s reported death toll is much lower than several days this week, but these still are three individuals whose families and friends are devastated and grieving. Let’s care for them and respect their grief by redoubling our efforts to keep each other safe.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays and the federal Labor Day holiday on Monday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday, the governor said.

State officials have concerns that the long holiday weekend could lead to more cases.

“Pleasant weather across Kentucky and a holiday weekend may result in more cases reported. We’ll know in two to three weeks,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

“It’s important to be resolute and learn from experience. Please don’t jam sidewalks, restaurants and bars with masks hanging below your chins. Don’t gather in groups larger than ten and, if you see a larger crowd, stay away,” Dr. Stack said.

-Staff report

Photo: A message to engage in social-distancing seen in Northern Kentucky (RCN/Brian Frey)