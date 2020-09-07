Florence Resident Wins New Honda at Virtual Rubber Duck Regatta

The 26th annual Rubber Duck Regatta was held Sunday with more than 200,000 ducks sold for the event.

Three of the winners, including the grand prize winner, are from Northern Kentucky.

The event is traditionally held over Labor Day weekend at the Ohio River, but due to the pandemic was hosted virtually this year. Proceeds from the rubber duck sales benefit the Freestore Foodbank.

Yuka Koike, of Florence, won the top prize with the first-place duck and will receive a 2020 Honda HRV from Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers.

Other Northern Kentucky winners include Kimberly Tanner of Verona and Roger Johnsonbaugh of Alexandria who each won $500 in cash from KEMBA Credit Union.

The Freestore Foodbank will announce how much was raised through the 26th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta during a prize presentation to be scheduled in the next few weeks.

-Staff report

