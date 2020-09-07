Ft. Wright Agrees to End to Parking Easement for Museum as Church Property Eyes Development

The City of Fort Wright approved a settlement agreement with Community of Faith Presbyterian Church related to an easement that allows for parking for visitors to the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum when an event is hosted there.

An easement had been in place calling for the city to make improvements at the site and to keep it plowed in the winter in exchange for parking privileges.

But the church, which is located in Covington next to the museum in Ft. Wright, is selling its property to a developer and needed to end the easement.

City council met in executive session last week and agreed to end the easement. Mayor Dave Hatter said that the city would have to figure out parking for future events.

In other business, Fire Chief Steve Schewe and Michael Wright and Brad Foley, two firefighter/paramedics, demonstrated the department's new Lucas 3 Compression Device, a portable machine that takes over chest compressions when a patient is experiencing cardiac arrest.

The city approved the moving of all its checking accounts to Republic Bank, which will offer city employees a bonus for banking with them. The bank is also willing to sponsor city events, City Administrator Jill Bailey said.

On September 19 there will be a shred event from 9 to 11 a.m. and on September 25 and 26 there will be a community-wide yard sale.

