1,500 Covington Students to Begin Receiving Meals on Wednesday

Covington Independent Public Schools students will receive meals from the district starting on Wednesday.

Covington students started the new school year this month learning from home due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, nutrition services workers will load up nine buses with breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, as well as snacks, for delivery to 1,500 students.

“During a normal school day, we know that many of our families rely on the school lunch program,” said Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “Because of COVID-19, the district is making adjustments to make sure we are meeting the needs of our students. Basically, we are offering this delivery service to provide families with needed meals, and we did not want the lack of transportation to be a barrier.’’

Parents were asked to sign up for the meal delivery service which will be offered until September 28 when in-person classes are expected to begin.

Parents can still sign up for the meal program at covington.kyschools.us where an application can be found.

The buses will line up at Holmes High School on Wednesday morning where the workers will load the meals, and then depart on their routes at 10 a.m.

-Staff report

Photo: Covington Board of Education building (RCN file)