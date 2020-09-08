COVID-19: 273 New Cases in Ky.; 71 in NKY

Kentucky recorded 273 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the Northern Kentucky Health Department reported 71 in the four-county region.

Governor Andy Beshear's report and that of the health department do not always align on timing. Beshear reported one new death in Kentucky on Tuesday, a man from Lewis County. The local health department also reported a newly confirmed COVID-19-related death in the four-county region but did not release any details.

Forty-seven of the newly confirmed cases on Tuesday involved children aged 18 and under.

“Because of labs being closed for the holiday, we should anticipate having large numbers for cases and deaths during the next few days,” the governor said.

“Let’s just remember that as we approach 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19 that these are real people that we love and we care about. They are not just numbers, or statistics to use in arguments about if the virus is real or not.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 929,212 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.91%. At least 10,665 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report