Covington Neighborhoods Focus of NKY History Hour

Covington's neighborhoods are the focus of a presentation this week, part of the Behringer-Crawford Museum's NKY History Hour, a virtual conversation about the region's past and present.

"The Rich Tapestry of Covington's Neighborhoods" will be presented by Kenton County Public Library Executive Director Dave Schroeder from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The presentation is available via the online video platform Zoom. To register and to participate, click here.

The presentation will explore the neighborhoods' unique personalities and histories, as well as their grand homes or tiny shotguns and bungalows, and will also look at how the city developed and changed over time.

Information on how to connect will be sent after registering.

-Staff report