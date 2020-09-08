National Organization Endorses Tom Haggard for Covington Board of Education

Run for Something (RFS), a national political organization that recruits and supports strong voices in the next generation of progressive political leaders, has endorsed Tom Haggard in his campaign for Covington Board of Education.

The RFS mission is to promote young progressive candidates from non-traditional backgrounds to run for and win state and local political races to create the next generation of political leaders.

“Being recognized by an organization like Run for Something speaks to the heart of our campaign and its primary goal: building community,” Haggard said. “Just as Run for Something is working on a national scale to promote stronger communities, our campaign is working locally to build a community movement of students, parents, teachers, staff, alumni, small business owners, and committed citizens who want excellent, engaged and equitable schools in the City of Covington.”

Haggard, who grew up in Latonia and now lives in the Peaselburg neighborhood of Covington, attended Latonia Elementary School and graduated from Holmes High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Thomas More University and a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Kentucky University.

Haggard worked for 10 years with Covington Partners - an organization that provided after-school programs, mentoring programs, and more for Covington public school students. He also coached the boys’ soccer team at Holmes during his time with the school system. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Out-of-School Alliance, a statewide organization which aims to support the continued growth, development, and accessibility of quality out-of-school programs to promote the success of Kentucky’s children and youth.

Ross Morales Rocketto, co-founder of Run for Something, said his organization endorses candidates on two major criteria: heart and hustle.

“That’s what defines viability to us,” Rocketto said. “These are candidates who are going to work hard to run grassroots, community-led campaigns. We are [in] a critical time in history and the momentum these candidates generate will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

In the 2020 election cycle to date, RFS has endorsed 632 campaigns in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Since its inception, RFS has endorsed candidates in 1,550 campaigns and a total of 314 of these candidates have been elected to office. A total of 516 candidates are currently on the ballot for the 2020 general election. The RFS endorsement process includes an extensive internal review of candidates, with background checks, staff interviews, and insight from local state experts.

“Many candidates seek an RFS endorsement and organization’s review process is rigorous and RFS is very selective in the candidates it endorses in campaigns throughout the country,” Haggard said. “I feel fortunate that RFS appreciates the vision we have for Covington Independent Public Schools and has endorsed my campaign."

-Staff report